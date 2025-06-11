Lake Orion Class of 2025

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Over 500 tassels were turned as Lake Orion High School’s Class of 2025 ended the high school chapters of their lives. The Dragons will now turn to the endless possibilities waiting in the future.

The graduate’s and their families, friends, district administrators and teachers celebrated the milestone during commencement ceremonies at Pine Knob on June 4.

The ceremony included performances from the LOHS band and choir, words from student speakers, district administration and board of education members, a video tribute in which graduates shared their favorite high school memories and more.

Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education President Danielle Bresett said joining the club of LOHS graduates is more than a title, it’s a lifelong connection to a community that believes in them.

Superintendent Heidi Mercer told the class of 2025 she knows its members are leaders and capable of greatly impacting the world.

“Seeing you in the community participating in various activities, and this class having a total of 15,273.25 service hours, you are citizens any community would be so fortunate to have.”

Student speaker Cole Gamet said students were not just graduating as they walked across the stage that night, they were celebrating each path they navigated, each experience that shaped them into who they became, and each other.

“Four years ago, we were like seeds – small, uncertain and waiting to be nurtured,” Gamet said. “With time and knowledge, and some crazy Michigan weather, like tonight, we grew stronger.”

Gamet added his classmates are now being “re-potted” and moved from familiar soil and planted in a wide field that is “larger than we know.”

While high school graduation marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, student speaker Madelyn Light urged her classmates to be “fully present.”

“Just remember to live in the now, not in the future or the past,” Light said. “Live in the present and you will realize that all the small daily moments are things that you will never get back. Too often we stress about what is to come in the future and we forever miss out on what is happening right in front of us.”

Student speaker Blake Lang spoke about his experience as a student with disabilities at LOHS, saying while changing classes was difficult for him, his friends still made time for him and helped him during his best and worst days.

“Being a Dragon, I was never known for my disabilities, but highlighted for my special abilities,” Lang said. “Thank you for the chance to be myself, and to be once a Dragon, always a Dragon.”