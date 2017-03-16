Lake Orion child pornography defendant sentenced to 90 years in prison after ‘despicable crime’

A former Lake Orion man who recorded his abuse of three children has been found guilty in U.S. district court and will spend the rest of his life in jail.

Michael David Pierce, age 60, formerly of Lake Orion, was sentenced to 90 years in prison on three counts of Production of Child Pornography in United States District Court – Eastern Division by Judge Sean F. Cox at 2 p.m. March 8, said Lake Orion Police Dept. Chief Jerry Narsh.

“I’m satisfied that he’s not getting out of prison and that he’s not going anywhere. Our goal is to prosecute these individuals to the full extent of the law,” Narsh said, adding that the LOPD is still working with prosecutors to pursue state charges against Pierce.

“LOPD Investigators, working with Federal Agents, arrested Pierce on March 9, 2016 at his residence on W. Flint Street,” Narsh said, adding the investigation had gone on for several months before the arrest.

“Pierce told investigators at the time of his arrest that he would have never stopped his criminal activity against children ‘unless he was arrested,’” Narsh said.

Narsh added, “This sentence ensures this individual will never be allowed to victimize another child. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the children he victimized.”

Federal investigators and the LOPD raided Pierce’s home last year, discovering the videos of the abuse.

Pierce also had been sharing the explicit videos of the children – two eight-year-old girls and a five-year-old boy – online and had been discussing his sexual interest in children. He admitted to trading child pornography online after his arrest.

After the arrest, investigators discovered more than 100 explicit photos and 30 videos.

Pierce was charged with production of child pornography, distribution and receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Narsh said that he is glad that this part of the investigation is over.

“This is a despicable crime and it seems as though they (the perpetrators of child pornography) can never have enough of it. There is no weaker victim and no greater crime than going after a child in this manner,” Narsh said.

“These are always difficult investigations, even for seasoned investigators. There are days like this that make this badge extremely heavy,” Narsh said. — J.N.