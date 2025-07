Lake Orion Bike & Adventure Co. opens in LO – The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Lake Orion Bike & Adventure Co., a new business in downtown Lake Orion at 47 S. Broadway St. Co-owners are Mike Warner and Tim Marriott, a lifetime Lake Orion resident. The store offers everything a cycle enthusiast might need, or want. Visit lakeorionbikes.com for more information. Photo by Roger Greene.