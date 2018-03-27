Lake Orion – Advertisement for Bids – Water Main Replacement Program

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2018-2019 WATER MAIN

REPLACEMENT PROGRAM

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

Sealed proposals for the construction of the 2018-2019 Water Main Replacement will be received by the Village of Lake Orion Clerk for the Village of Lake Orion, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362 until 11:00 a.m., Local Time on Monday, April 23, 2018 , at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING will be held in the Village Council Chambers, located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362 at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, APRIL 3, 2018 . All bidders must attend the pre-bid meeting. An attendance sheet will be executed at the pre-bid meeting to verify attendance. Only bids received from contractors in attendance at the pre-bid meeting will be opened. All other bids will be rejected as non-responsive. Minutes of the pre-bid meeting will be made part of the contract documents for the project. Contingent upon the availability of State Revolving Funds, the Notice to Proceed is anticipated be issued by July 1, 2018. The right to accept any proposal, to reject any or all proposals and to waive defects in the proposals is reserved by the Owner.

Bidders shall review and comply with the Instructions to Bidders, which are incorporated by reference, and carefully review all Contract Documents, as defined in the Instructions to Bidders. Bids submitted after the exact time specified for, receipt will not be considered.

The Contracts will consist of the following principal items of work and appurtenances as specified herein and shown on the Contract Drawings.

Description of Work

This is a Federally Funded project. The Contractor and Subcontractors on this project must comply with the Davis-Bacon Act/Prevailing Wages, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program, Debarment/Suspension Certification, the American Iron and Steel (AIS) requirement, and all pages in the Required Standard Contract Language: Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water Revolving Fund section as set forth in the Contract Bid Documents. This municipality is an equal opportunity employer, businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid. Proposals submitted by Bidders who have been debarred, suspended, or made ineligible by any Federal Agency will be rejected.

The Drawings indicate a Phase I (Northwest – 2018 Construction) and Phase II (Southwest – 2019 Construction) to perform water main replacement by a combination of both pipe bursting (pre-chlorinated, temporary water method or combination), open cut and horizontal directional drilling methods. The Bidder shall provide unit prices for all bid items to perform construction for both the Phase I and Phase II. The Village will decide after the bids are opened if the Phase I Bid alone, or both the Phase I and Phase II combined bid will be awarded, depending upon the availability of funds.

Remove Gate Valve & Well (Box) 42 ea Remove Hydrant 34 ea 8″ Dia. HDPE Water Main, Pipe Bursting 23,825 lft 8″ Dia. HDPE Water Main, Open Cut 728 lft 8″ Dia. HDPE Water Main, Horizontal Directional Drill 1,380 lft Water Service Leads, Complete, Long (sizes vary) 207 ea Water Service Leads, Complete, Short (sizes vary) 217 ea Water Service Curb Box 422 ea Hydrant and Valve Assembly (EJIW, 5BR250) 44 ea 8″ Gate Valve and Well 71 ea Water Main Connections 32 ea

Plans and Specifications will be available online at the Michigan Inter-governmental Trade Network (MITN) Purchasing Group site, http://www.mitn.info beginning Thursday, March 22, 2018. All prospective bidders will be required to register with and utilize the MITN system to view and download the bid plans and specifications and all additional project documents, such as addenda, for this project. Registration for the MITN site is free with optional automatic notification service available. Hard copies of Plans and Specifications will not be available for purchase. The Bidder is advised that in order to submit a bid on this project, the Bidder must download and complete the Proposal Form (Section 00300) and the appropriate paperwork (American Iron and Steel Contract Language) from the Specifications and include the required Municipal references and bid deposit with their bid submission. In addition, bids will only be accepted from the prospective bidders who attended the mandatory pre-bid meeting .

Each bidder agrees to waive any claim it has or may have against the Owner, the Architect/Engineer, and their respective employees, arising out of or in connection with the administration, evaluation, or recommendation of any bid.

Proposals submitted by Contractors who have been debarred, suspended, or made ineligible by any Federal Agency will be rejected.

Each bid proposal shall be submitted on the proposal forms provided and shall be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond, executed by the bidder and Surety Company, payable to the Village of Lake Orion in the amount of Five Percent (5%) of the accompanying bid. Proposal Guarantee shall provide assurance that the bidder will, upon acceptance of the bid, execute the necessary Contract with the Village of Lake Orion. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing time for receiving bids for at least ninety (90) days.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Performance, Labor and Material, and Maintenance and Guarantee Bonds.

The Village of Lake Orion reserves the right to reject all bids and to waive irregularities in bidding.

No Proposal will be received unless made on blanks furnished and delivered to the Village Clerk on or before 11:00 a.m., Local Time on Monday, April 23, 2018 .

