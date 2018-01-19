Laitinen, Dianne M.; 67, of Lake Orion

Dianne M. Laitinen; of Lake Orion; passed away on January 19, 2018 at the age of 67. Dianne is the beloved wife of John; loving mother of Patrick, Timothy and the late Jon Eliott; dear sister of Joan (Michael) Plue, Susan Trudell, and Jim (Chris) Morse.

Dianne was a devoted wife and mother. She was also devoted to the First Baptist Church in Lake Orion, where she sang in the choir for over 30 years and painted banners, posters and plaques for the church and the children. She greatly enjoyed teaching second grade Sunday school and the little children in AWANA. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, January 22, 2018 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Lake Orion. Interment Square Lake Cemetery; Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home. Reflections may be made to the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.