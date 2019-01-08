Kwapisz, Ronald C.; 81, of Lake Orion

Ronald C. Kwapisz; of Lake Orion; passed away January 6, 2019. He was 81-years-old. Ron is the loving husband of the late Patricia Kwapisz; loving father of Lisa (Bruce) Proper and Todd (Amy) Kwapisz; loving grandfather of Christopher, David, Paige, Kirsten, Aidan and Kellan; and loving brother of the late Carol (Edward) Kozicki.

In his younger days, Ron was very adventurous and served as a paratrooper for the U.S. Army Airborne. Before retiring he worked in Computer Graphics for Ford Motor Company. He loved to dance, especially the Polka, loved traveling, cruises and skiing. Ron was a devout catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 50 years. Family was the most important to him. He loved his grandchildren and all of the children at St. Joseph Catholic School who loved “Papa Ron”.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. with Scripture Prayers at 7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Interment Square Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request’s memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Michigan Humane Society.