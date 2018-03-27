Koonce, Ardyce I.; 84

Ardyce I. Mellendorf Koonce passed away October 22, 2017 at 84 years of age. Ardyce was born April 15, 1933 in Rochester, Michigan to Albert and Elsie Mellendorf.

She graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1951, attended both Graceland University in Lamoni, IA and Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS. Ardyce obtained her Masters in Music Education with a specialty in Orff-Schulwerk from Oakland University in Rochester, MI. She taught Vocal Music for over 30 years retiring in 1988 from Bloomfield Hills Schools in Michigan. Her memberships included: National & Michigan Education Associations, Sigma Alpha Iota Sorority, Patron of the Kansas City Symphony.

Ardyce is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Earl Koonce, and two sons Brian (Nancy) and Aaron (Patricia); Grandchildren Danielle & Vanessa, Jacob & Victoria. She is predeceased by her brother Bruce Mellendorf who passed away November 26, 2017.

Those wishing to make a donations in her honor can do so to the Vocal Music Department, Graceland University, 1 University Place, Lamoni, IA 50140.

A memorial service is planned for Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Troy Oaks Community of Christ Church, 3830 Crooks Road, Troy, MI 48084. A reception will follow. On Monday, April 16, 2018 at 3 p.m. a graveside service will be held in Ridgelawn Cemetery, 99 W. Burdick St., Oxford, MI 48371.