Konyen, Hildegard; 88, of Metamora

Hildegard Konyen; of Metamora; age 88; passed away on January 2, 2017. Hildegard was the loving mother of Wilhelm (Diana) Lassel, Hildegard (Dean) Bonesteel and Heidi (Jeffrey) McQuistion; loving grandmother of Jason (Rachel) Lassel, Ben (Kelly) Lutz and Tiffany Townsend; dear great grandmother of David Lassel, Maxwell Lassel, Ila Lassel, Liesel Lutz and Max Townsend; and sister of Gerda (Jeff) Wickett.

Hildegard possessed a tremendous love for America and the land of opportunity. She turned that love into a life of serving others in Missions and assisted in the building of 22 churches in the Philippines. Hildegard also enjoyed cooking and teaching others the skills that she had developed through her life. But more than anything she will always be remembered for her unwavering love and faith in her Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Funeral services will be held at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 11am with time of gathering and refreshments to follow. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 pm. Interment Metamora Cemetery. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.