Kolen, Charles D.; 78, of Lake Orion

Charles Daniel Kolen; of Lake Orion and formerly of St. Clair Shores; passed away December 2, 2018. He was 78-years-old. Charles is the beloved husband of the late Martena; beloved father of Robert (Shelley) Kolen, Ronald (Kelly) Kolen, Regina (Robert) Adams, and the late Tina-Marie Kolen; and loving grandfather and great grandfather of many. He is also the dear brother of Barbara Grant, Carol Leonard, Daniel Kolen, Rosalyn Hammersley and the late Kathleen Kohn; and the brother-in-law of Ronald and Shirley Ketchum.

Chuck was retired from Ford Motor Company after many years. He was a veteran of the US Army where he served in the Color Guard, was a member of the Moose Lodge in St. Clair Shores and a member of the Am Vets. Chuck was a generous man and an avid sports fan. He always put his family first whether it was spending time with his wife Teenie at their home in the Bay Aristocrat Village in Clearwater or coaching his sons and daughter in their many sports. He was the most patriotic man you’d ever meet, a family man, and he will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint Street, with Rev. John Ball and Rev. Larry Wik officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion.

Memorials may be made to Monday Night Meals c/o Lake Orion United Methodist Church or the Am Vets. www.sparksgriffin.com