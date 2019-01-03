Koch, Edith A.; 93, of Oakland Township

Edith Ann Koch; of Oakland Township, died Monday December 24, 2018 at 7:12 a.m. at Crittenton Hospital in Rochester Hills, Michigan. She was 93-years-old.

Edith Ann was born October 3, 1925 in Butler, Illinois, the daughter of John Edward and Caroline Rosalie (Beck) Holcomb. She married Warren Wittke Koch on October 14, 1944 in Jacksonville, Mississippi. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2003. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers (Russell and Ernie), and five sisters (Yvonne, Fern, Pauline, Opal and Grace).

She had numerous jobs including John Deere factory worker, as a secretary at Penn State University, as a Realtor, and a closing agent for Chicago Title. She was a past member of American Business Women’s Association. She was an avid reader of history, a genealogical enthusiast, and a master Quilter.

Edith is survived by her children Paul Warren (Ginny) Koch, Theodore John (Carol) Koch of Lake Orion, and Daniel Holcomb Koch. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation and viewing will be held at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, Illinois on Monday January 7, 2019 between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. Following visitation and viewing, she will be buried next to her late husband at Ware’s Grove Cemetery in Butler, Illinois.