Kimura, Lorraine D.; 86, formerly of Lake Orion

Lorraine Dolores Kimura (nee Rusnell); 86, of Barnegat, New Jersey and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away on March 22, 2018. She was born on October 5, 1931, in Pontiac.

Lorraine graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1950 and worked for General Motors as a typist, before joining the US Navy in 1951 at the age of 20.

Lorraine was married to Elmer Horton from 1952-1973. She and Elmer had four children, Larry (Patricia) Horton, Laurie (Richard) Mueller, Lonnie Horton, and ‘Lmer (Delores) Horton.

Lorraine pursued a civilian career with the U.S. Government working for the Army until her retirement from Ft. Monmouth, NJ.

In 1974, Lorraine married Theodore Kimura.

Lorraine leaves behind her beloved husband, Theodore Kimura, four children, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Richard Rusnell of Lapeer. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Doris Rusnell.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.