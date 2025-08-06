Kids, Play Ball!

Supervisor Barnett hosts Mayors Play Ball clinic

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — Kids of all skill levels joined Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett for an afternoon of baseball and softball fun at the Mayors Play Ball event in Friendship Park on Sunday, learning the game and having a lot of fun.

Mayors Play Ball is a nationwide initiative between Major League Baseball and the United States Conference of Mayors that provides free clinics to teach kids the basics of baseball, like fielding, throwing, hitting and base running in a fun environment.

This is Barnett’s second year hosting the program in Orion Township. The goal is to bring baseball to the community and give kids a chance to develop a love for the game.

“The goal is from kids who have been playing their whole lives to kids who have never played before to have fun. We reiterated over and over that the number one goal is to have fun. It’s mostly about, hopefully, showing them that the game is fun and maybe they catch the bug and want to be active. It’s one more opportunity for our students to engage in a healthy sport and get out of the video game room and out playing ball with their friends and neighbors,” Barnett said.

The kids said they learned some important rules for playing baseball: throw some dirt in your glove and it will help the ball stay in when you catch it; don’t catch the ball with your bare hands; how to throw the ball over the fence; and how to carry your older sister’s bag.

Many of the kids got to know Barnett and joked around with him,

something he said he loves that makes it more fun for everyone. When he lost a race against the kids Barnett bought all of them ice cream at the Friendship Park concession stand and posed for pictures with Paws, the official mascot of the Detroit Tigers.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to grow up. I hope I don’t. This is as much fun for me as it is for them and we had all kinds of fun competitions throughout the day, them against me. I won zero and in the end they all took me for ice cream,” Barnett said. “But I think they’re more excited about meeting Paws than beating me in a foot race.”

The Orion Township Youth Advisory Council members, township officials, parks and recreation staff and parents all volunteered to help run the program.

“They’re all volunteering their time just to help bring another cool event to town,” Barnett said.