Kaliszewski, Ronald W.; 59, of Lake Orion

Ronald W. Kaliszewski Jr.; of Lake Orion; age 59; passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2018. Ron was a devoted husband to his wife Barbara (Lamberti); and loving son of Ronald W. Sr and Patricia (MacDonnell) Kaliszewski. He is also the brother of John, and the late James; and uncle of several nephews and nieces that all lovingly called him “Uncle Ron”.

Ron loved his dog Eddie, who was always by his side, boating, fishing, snowmobiling and living on Lake Orion. Ron has lived in Lake Orion since 1969. He graduated from Lake Orion High School and completed a 2 year degree from OCC. Ron retired from GM in 2003 after 25 years of service and served as a courier for McLaren-Oakland. He started each day with a positive attitude, walking Eddie, enjoying his Tim Horton coffee, greeting everyone he encountered during his daily rounds and returning home for a relaxing pontoon ride with his wife Barb and dog Eddie. Ron was an all-around good guy that everyone liked and enjoyed talking to. He will be missed.

His memorial mass and gathering has been delayed while Barb is recovering from a fall in December. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com