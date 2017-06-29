Jury convicts man in 2016 fatal crash at Baldwin, Waldon roads

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

A jury has convicted Rashed Brown of second degree homicide in the July 7, 2016 fatal car crash at the intersection of Waldon and Baldwin roads that left an Independence Township man dead.

Brown, 30, a resident of Pontiac, could face up to life in prison. He is scheduled to go before Judge Wendy Potts at 8:30 a.m. July 25 for sentencing.

The jury also convicted Brown of one count of Police Officer – Fleeing – First Degree and one count of Police Officer – Fleeing – Second Degree. All three charges are felonies.

The jury convicted Brown in Judge Potts’ Oakland County Circuit Courtroom on June 22. Potts continued to deny bond requests, and Brown has been in custody at the Oakland County Jail since the crash, according to a news release from Lt. Dan Toth of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Reo Dockter, a 75-year-old resident of Independence Township, died after the crash. He was transported to McLaren Hospital in Pontiac where he was pronounced dead.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:25 p.m. July 7 at Baldwin and Waldon roads when Brown drove a stolen 2008 Chevrolet Suburban into Dockter’s 1999 Chevrolet Express van.

The incident began when sheriff’s deputies received a call of a report of prescription fraud in progress at the CVS Pharmacy in the 3400 block of Baldwin Road.

A person attempting the prescription fraud inside the store was placed under arrest. Deputies outside the store saw a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban that was involved flee from the parking lot.

A deputy attempted a traffic stop on the Suburban with the emergency lights and siren activated and the Suburban, driven by Brown, fled.

Brown was traveling westbound on Waldon Road toward Baldwin Road, while Dockter’s van was traveling northbound on Baldwin Road approaching the intersection.

Brown entered the intersection and collided into the passenger side of the van. The police investigation indicated that the traffic light was red as Brown approached the intersection.

Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital by Star EMS where he was in serious condition.

There were three other passengers in Brown’s car at the time of the crash.

A 20-year-old resident of Pontiac was in the passenger seat. She was wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries. She was transported by Star EMS to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

A rear passenger in the Suburban was a 20-year-old Pontiac man. He was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries and was transported by Star EMS to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac in stable condition.

Another rear passenger in the Suburban was an 18-year-old Pontiac woman who was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries. She was transported by Star EMS to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac in stable condition.

The person arrested for the prescription fraud was a 22-year-old Pontiac man, who was lodged at the Oakland County Jail.