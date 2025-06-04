June 7: Abigail’s Pride in the Park

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — From 4-8 p.m., on June 7, Abigail’s Pride will host their fourth annual event, Pride in the Park, at the Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road, Ortonville.

“The event will be at the same venue as last year and we are super pumped about it,” said Abigail’s Pride founder Abigail Rowe. “I really think that finding Brandon Township Community Park was a blessing in disguise.”

There will be over 60 vendors, non-profit groups, and sponsors present at the event, including several food trucks. There will also be bounce houses, games, give-aways, entertainment, a live DJ and activities. Entrance to the event is free.

“I’m super excited because this year we have all new food trucks and a DJ,” said Rowe. “Some of my favorite vendors are returning and some new faces will be there too. But the food and the music and the shopping really comes second to the inclusion and providing that safe space for LGBTQ+ youth in Ortonville and beyond.”

For more information, vendor spotlights, and sponsors, see Abigail’s Pride on Facebook or abigailspride.com.

“I think having the event at the park also lends itself to being even more family friendly,” she said. “And I hope that all ages are able to come out and enjoy the day, and celebrate themselves and their love.”

Abigail’s Pride is a non-profit organization based in Ortonville, MI with a focus on expanding and deepening the education and support of LGBTQ+ families and allies within the community. It was founded by Rowe in 2021.