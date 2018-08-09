Jordan, Judah roads closed at Baldwin

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

As part of the ongoing Baldwin Road reconstruction and widening project, the intersections of Jordan and Judah roads at Baldwin Road were closed on Monday.

The Road Commission for Oakland County also is working on finishing the Gregory Road at Baldwin Road construction and is expected to reopen that section in late August.

Gregory Road carries approximately 780 vehicles daily, said Craig Bryson, public information officer for the road commission.

The detour for Gregory Road traffic will be Baldwin Road to Morgan Road to Rohr Road, back to Gregory Road and vice versa.

Jordan Road closed for storm sewer, drainage and roundabout construction. The intersection is expected to reopen in October. The detour route is Brown Road to Georgia Road back to Jordan and vice versa.

Judah Road is closed for storm sewer and drainage construction and is expected to reopen in late October. The detour route is Brown Road to Joslyn Road, back to Judah and vice versa.

The approximately $50 million project includes widening Baldwin Road from Gregory Road to Morgan Road (Phase 1) and from Gregory Road to Waldon Road (Phase 2).

The project also includes the construction of five roundabouts at Gregory (in 2018), Waldon (2019), Maybee (2019), Judah (2018) and the Great Lakes Athletic Center (2019).

The project is expected to be completed in late fall 2019.

To view real time traffic and construction on Baldwin Road, go to www.workzonecam.com/projects/roadcommision/baldwinroad.

Pine Tree Road rehabilitation

Construction on Pine Tree Road began on Monday, according to the road commission, and is expected to be finished in late September.

The road is open to residential traffic, but all other traffic on Pine Tree Road from Clarkston Road to Heights Road will be detoured to Joslyn Road.

The $688,000 project is funded by RCOC, Orion Township and Oakland County general government (through the Tri-Party Program).

The project includes: pulverizing the existing road surface, asphalt paving, construction of Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalks and guardrail installation.

The contractor for this project is Cadillac Asphalt of Clarkston.

Orion Twp. will contribute approximately $143,333 from its funds toward the project.