May 27, 1990 – September 13, 2025

Joel William Keller went home to the Lord this past weekend at the age of 35. He was born May 27, 1990 in Pontiac, Michigan. Joel was the third child of five to Marcia and Eric Keller.

Joel was active in both academics and scouting growing up. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and, after graduating in 2008 from Lapeer East High School in Lapeer, MI, Joel went to Wayne State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Afterwards, he completed an MBA degree in Data Analytics from the University of Maryland.

Joel was a passionate sports enthusiast, always keeping up with every Detroit team. In addition to football and baseball, Joel always enjoyed talking endlessly about all things history, tech, comedy TV, and movies. He also loved playing cribbage, chess, backgammon, and countless card games.

Joel is survived by: his mother, Marcia Keller of Metamora, MI; and his siblings, Kristine Keller (Liza Quinones) of Cortlandt Manor, NY, Kim (Nate) Russell of Hadley, MI, John Keller of Chicago, IL, and Kendra Keller of East Lansing, MI, nephews, niece, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Eric Keller.

Though his time with us was brief, he will live on in the hearts of those he loved and who loved him in return. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan or Lake Orion United Methodist Church, in honor of Joel’s spirit of generosity and love. A visitation and celebration of Joel’s life will be held, where family and friends will gather to honor his memory and share stories of the joy he brought into their lives.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Lake Orion United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Following the luncheon at the church, burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Flint where Joel will be reunited with his father Eric. Those who would like to join the family are welcome.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. www.sparksgriffin.com.