Jeffrey, Roberta; 81, formerly of Lake Orion

Roberta Jeffrey: age 81, of Grand Blanc, and formerly of Lake Orion; died April 20, 2017. Roberta was preceded in death by James Alexander Jeffrey Sr., her loving husband for 45 years. She is the dear mother of Amy (Kirk) Miller, James Jeffrey Jr., and Vicki (Joel) Baker; and beloved grandmother of Paige, Courtnie, Kelsey, Noah, and Zachary. Roberta came into this world on December 14, 1935 in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. She is the daughter of Joseph Laveque and Flora (Debbie) McMaster; and one of five children, Joseph Laveque Jr., Helen McLain, Margaret (Peggy) Robinson, and Charles Laveque. Roberta is also survived by her brother Joseph Laveque of Waterford, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on April 25, 2017 at 11:00am at the Lake Orion Chapel of Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home with Father Keshore Battu, officiating. The family will receive friends on April 25, 2017 from 9:00am-11:00am. The family has requested that donations be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, in lieu of flowers. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.