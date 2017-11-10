Jedlicki, Ronald D.; 49, of Lake Orion

Ronald David Jedlicki; age 49, of Lake Orion, passed away November 6, 2017. Ronald has been married to Elizabeth for 19 years; he is the loving father of Emily Elizabeth Jedlicki and Nicole Marie Jedlicki; son of Ronald Jedlicki and Mary (Mark) Bistrow; brother of Kim Jedlicki-Guy, John, Stephen, and the late David Jedlicki. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Ronald graduated from Rochester High School in 1986. He and Elizabeth owned and operated Hook, Line & Sinker in Lake Orion for 24 years. Ronald was a graphic and website designer, loved playing poker, and his greatest passion was fishing.

All are welcome to share memories of Ronald on Saturday, November 11, 2017 – 6:30 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Suggested memorials to Ron’s children.