Jamm, Brown roads concrete repairs

ORION TWP. — The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) began concrete repairs on Monday with a lane closure on Brown Road at Jamm Road at the border of Auburn Hills and Orion townships.

The work involved removing and replacing select deteriorated concrete slabs, and will be completed mostly under lane closures. New concrete must cure before supporting traffic, meaning the road may look finished during the curing period. However, the new section will remain closed without workers present until the concrete gains the strength needed to support vehicle travel.

Eight other roads around the county will also close for similar work. The work will cost around $930,000 and is funded by the RCOC, according to the press release.

For more information on this and other projects visit rcocweb.org. -J.G.