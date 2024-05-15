Jack Logan of Lake Orion

Jack Logan passed away on May 10, 2024. He was born Aug. 21, 1934, in Flint, Michigan.

Jack was a resident of Lake Orion, who spent most of his life as a farmer in Oakland County and then worked almost 30 years at the Oxford Farm & Garden.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Kathleen (Snarey), his parents Leonard and Pearl Logan, and his three siblings.

Jack leaves behind his wife Janet (Crowther), daughter Sheryl (Curt) Clarno, son Timothy Logan, son Brian (Beth) Logan, son Andy (Valarie) Logan, and daughter-in-law Brenda Logan; stepchildren Gilbert (Angie) Lindsay, James Lindsay, Jessica McPherson, and Chris (Gail) Lindsay; he was also blessed with 25 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Jack’s legacy is his family and their love for him.

Friends may visit on Wednesday, May 15 from 4-8 p.m. at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home Bossardet Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Jack will be laid to rest at Christian Memorial Gardens at 12:30 p.m. following the service.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Aug. 17, 2024, at his Lake Orion residence.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Michigan Breast Cancer Coalition.