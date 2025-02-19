Izzy Wotlinski scores 1,000th career point in girls basketball

LOHS loses to Clarkston, Ferndale

FERNDALE — Lake Orion High School senior Izzy Wotlinski scored her 1,000th career point during a 62-48 loss against Ferndale on Feb. 13.

Wotlinksi’s milestone came two days after she scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds in a 46-37 loss against Clarkston in Lake Orion on Feb. 11.

Sophomore Kara Veeder scored six points, junior Riley House scored five points while collecting three rebounds, senior Charlotte Peplowski grabbed eight rebounds while scoring three points, junior Jazamine Randolph scored three points and pulled down two rebounds and freshman Ulara Hill scored one point against Clarkston.

Lake Orion is in fourth place in the OAA Red with a 3-5 conference record and are 11-9 overall. The Dragons’ final home game of the regular season is at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 against Stoney Creek at Lake Orion High School. – J.G.