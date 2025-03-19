Irish Eyes Are Smiling

(From left) Irish Tavern co-owner Virg Young (center, hockey jersey), general manager Christian Dorsch (center, hockey jersey) and co-owner Doug Young (gray sweater) cut the ribbon during the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce ceremony on March 13 celebrating the rebranding and renaming of the restaurant, formerly Fork ‘n Pint. Joining the celebration were Lake Orion Village Council President Teresa Rutt, chamber Executive Director Joyce Donaldson and many Lake Orion business and chamber members. For more information on Irish Tavern, 51 N. Broadway St., visit itlakeorion.com. Photo by Jim Misener