In Loving Memory of Todd S. Mack December 30, 1951 – April 19, 2025

Todd Stimpson Mack, age 73, passed away peacefully at home in Clarkston, Michigan, on April 19, 2025, surrounded by love.

Todd was born on December 30, 1951, in Sandusky, Ohio, to John and Nadine Mack. He spent his early years in Toledo before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and later graduating from Rochester High School (Michigan) in 1970. Todd was a member of his high school swim team and began his college education at St. Clair Community College before transferring to Central Michigan University. There, he joined the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Teaching, with a focus on History and Anthropology. Though the teaching jobs he dreamed of were hard to come by, Todd found his path in the insurance claims industry, where he built a successful and steady career.

While at Central Michigan, Todd met the love of his life, Cindy Valuet, during student teaching. The two married in July of 1980 and shared nearly 45 beautiful years together. They raised two children, Alex and Shannon, and later became devoted grandparents to Isaac.

A proud veteran, Todd served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 24 years, retiring in 1996. He always replied, “It was my privilege” when thanked for his service—a reflection of his deep sense of duty and humility. His military career was marked by global travel and meaningful service, beginning as a combat rescue helicopter airman and later transitioning to anti-submarine warfare, tracking Soviet submarines during the Cold War. His service was part of a honored family tradition—his father served as a Navy pilot, and his mother as an Army nurse in World War II.

Outside of work and service, Todd was deeply involved in his community. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Christ the Redeemer Church and was a constant presence at his children’s Boy and Girl Scout events. He was a world traveler at heart, a passion sparked by his time in the Navy and carried on through family vacations. Some of his favorite places include Kelley’s Island, Ohio; Venice, Florida, and cruises throughout the Caribbean.

Todd will be remembered for his warmth, his quick humor, and his unwavering devotion to family and friends. He was the one who showed up, lent a hand, shared a laugh, and quietly made life better for those around him.

Todd is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy Valuet-Mack; his children, Alex Mack and Shannon Mack Ecker; his grandson, Isaac Mack; his brother, John Mack; his sister, Jeni Hammond; and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. Mack II (2001) and Nadine O. Mack (2012).

A memorial mass will be held Monday, June 16, 2025 at 10:30 am at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Orion with visiting at the church at 10:00am to celebrate the life of a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who meant so much to so many.

Cemetery service with Military Honors Monday, June 16th at 2:00pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kelley’s Island Make A Wish Swim, PO Box 517, Kelley’s Island, OH 43438 ( checks to Make A Wish)

