Imbibing for a cause: Party in the streets with clergy, cops & beer

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

Red plastic cups were plentiful as the Clergy, Cops and Beer fundraiser hit Flint Street for the third time last Saturday.

The warm weather enticed families to come on downtown to have a cold beverage, a bite to eat, relax, visit with friends and listen to any of the four bands playing that day.

Flint Street between Broadway and Anderson streets closed down to make room for the bands, restaurants, and of course, the beer tent.

LOPD Chief Jerry Narsh and Pastor John Ball of the LO United Methodist Church were the masterminds of the event, collaborating on all of the details.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Lake Orion Police Department’s Kops & Kids program and the Methodist Church community outreach programs.

Kids and Kops is a grant-funded program created by the LOPD that pairs off-duty officers with kids from the Orion/Oxford Boys & Girls Club.

The program provides weekly interaction between police and youth in an informal and fun setting to improve dialog and communication and create a long-lasting relationship between cops and kids in the community.