Hunter, Joan; 89, of Lake Orion

Joan Hunter; of Lake Orion; age 89; passed away March 20, 2017 surrounded by her loved ones.

Joan was born May 30, 1927 in England. At the age of 19 she moved to the United States. In her prime, she was an avid Real Estate agent in the area for many years. She had a deep love for animals, any pet she had was blessed. After her retirement she volunteered at a local animal shelter.

Joan married Wayne Hunter on November 8, 1978. They had a love of a lifetime. She is survived by her husband Wayne of Lake Orion; son Howard Shultz of New York; daughters, Marianne Golka of Lake Orion, Jacqueline (Stephen) Sachs of CA, Paula (Terry) McCaughna of TN and Cheryl (Tim) Hawk of Imlay City; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and her beloved poodle Lady.

The family will receive friends for a gathering on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local animal shelter in her honor. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.