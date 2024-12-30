Howard L. Phelps Jr. of Lake Orion passed away on Dec. 10, 2024 in the company of family and friends. He was 87 years old.

In 1955, Howard graduated from Lake Orion High School and later married Jean Lois Myre, whom preceded him in death in October of 2024. Together, they shared 65 years of marriage. He was a resident of Lake Orion for over 80 years where he and Jean raised their four children, Joe (Lori) Phelps, the late Greg “Hammer” (the late Susan) Phelps, the late Ardean Phelps and Mike Phelps; grandfather to Hailey, Jacob, Melanie (Joshua), Mitchell (Jennifer), Michael Anthony and Alexis; and great-grandfather of Jenna, Mya, Julie and Matthew.

Howard was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne and member of the US Rifle Team in the United States Army. He retired from General Motors Truck and Bus after 35 years as a machine repairman. Howard will be deeply missed by his surviving family and friends.

Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2025, the date is yet to be determined.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.