Horseshoes state championship comes to Lake Orion on Saturday

Senior Olympics comes to the pits on Aug. 15

There’s a double dose of activities down at the horseshoe pits this weekend, with some of the best players in Michigan converging on Lake Orion for the two days of competition.

The Lake Orion Horseshoe Club hosts the Michigan State Doubles Championship on Saturday, with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. and tournament play starting shortly after.

The public is welcome to attend, said Ron Price, club president.

“You will see many of the best horseshoe pitchers in the state, along with many of the Lake Orion club players participating,” Price said.

On Sunday, Lake Orion hosts the Michigan State Senior Championships.

“A new twist will be on Sunday at 10 a.m. the Michigan State Senior championship will be played in Lake Orion for the first time,” Price said. “Usually this championship event is played on a Friday night at the Michigan State singles, which will be in Kalamazoo on Aug. 25-26. Many of the Lake Orion horseshoe pitchers will also be competing in this event.”

In addition to hosting the state championships, Lake Orion also hosts the senior Olympics again this year.

“It appears that the Lake Orion Horseshoe Club courts are becoming a popular place to host horseshoe events. On Wednesday, Aug. 15 we are hosting the Michigan Senior Olympics at 10 a.m.,” Price said. “If you are interested in seeing any of these events as they are taking place please come down to the courts behind Children’s park in the Village of Lake Orion.”

“Although the fire station renovation is taking place we will still do everything we can to make all these events special to the players and spectators,” Price said.

The Lake Orion Horseshoe Club’s 15-week league season is soon coming to a close, but the members will be on the horseshoe pits on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. playing and practicing pitching.

“If you want to stop by and throw a few shoes or get some expert advice please do so. We will not be there on Aug. 21 because that is our banquet night,” Price said.

For more information on the club, including becoming a member, visit the club’s website at www.pitchwithus.com/lake_orion.

“Come see for yourself why we are the oldest club in Michigan, since 1960, and why we are the very best club in Michigan,” Price said. — J.N.