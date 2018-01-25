Home explosion on Gregory Road leads to discovery of marijuana narcotics lab in basement

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Police are investigating whether an explosion and fire at a Gregory Road home is the result of a narcotics lab in the basement, or, as one of the home’s occupants says, the result of lighting up a cigarette.

Authorities received the call at 3:21 p.m. Jan. 20 that a home in the 3000 block of Gregory Road had exploded and caught fire, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s reports.

The 911 caller told authorities that her boyfriend used the stove in the kitchen to light a cigarette when the house exploded.

The explosion blew out the windows on the lower level of the home.

However, sheriff’s deputies later discovered “a homemade narcotics marijuana processing lab,” in the basement, said Lt. Dan Toth, commander of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Township Substation.

“Our information is the source of the fire seems to be in the basement,” Toth said, adding that an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office fire investigator responded to conduct a cause and origin investigation.

The five occupants of the home – all in their twenties – were able to escape, but the boyfriend received burns to his face and lower arms and was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital for treatment, Toth said.

The Orion Township Fire Department responded to the fire, with Oxford and Independence township fire departments providing mutual aid support.

Fire investigators located what appears to be a butane honey oil lab (BHO) in the basement, along with a large amount of marijuana shake.

Investigators also found two twenty-pound butane bottles, a large amount of processed or finely ground marijuana and homemade pipe devices.

The three materials are commonly used for manufacturing a THC oil extract. The fire and injuries appear to have occurred in the basement, near the homemade drug lab operation.

“There was definitely a drug lab. We don’t see this form very often,” said Toth, adding the injuries to the man appeared to be consistent with evidence at the scene.

The Narcotics Enforcement Team also responded to the scene to investigate.