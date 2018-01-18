Hollywood mkts. in Orion Township closes amidst angst from community

Hollywood mkts. in the Lake Orion Plaza served its last shopper and closed its doors last week.

Many in the community lamented the closing of the family-owned grocery story after hearing that the owners of Hollywood mkts. and the Lake Orion Plaza couldn’t reach a lease agreement.

Supporters of Hollywood Markets speculated online in the chat rooms that store was being forced out to make way for a rumored Planet Fitness.

The plaza owner said Hollywood Markets was not forced out, but Hollywood Markets ran a “We Lost Our Lease Sale” ad in The Advertiser, leaving many to debate the true nature of the negotiations — and wonder what will fill the vacant space.

Hollywood Markets opened the Orion location in 1997.

A post on the Hollywood mkts. website, www.hollywoodmarkets.com, reads: “Unfortunately, due to competition in the neighborhood and other factors, the Shelby Township location was closed in November 2017 and the Lake Orion location closed in January 2018. Luckily, Hollywood Markets was able to offer all employees at both locations the option to join the Hollywood families at its other five locations.”

So long, Hollywood. You will be missed.