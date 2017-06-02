Holbert, Edward L.; 84, of Lake Orion

Edward L. Holbert; lovingly known as “Poppy” and “Jake”; age 84; of Lake Orion. Ed was born on April 8, 1933 in West Virginia and went to be with his beloved wife of 55 plus years, Sharon (2008), on May 31, 2017. He is the loving father of Patricia Feltz (Duane Holmes), Rhonda Warfield and Jackie (Bob) Lawson; loving Poppy of 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild; dear brother of Tommy (Liz) Holbert and John (Cheryl) Holbert; and brother-in-law of Barbara Wheeler, Sydney (Linda) Hickman and Dorothy Hickman. He is also survived by many loving nieces; nephews; and many many friends. Ed was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Pauline Holbert; his sister Joanne Gayheart; his father and mother-in-law Ira and Ruth Hickman; and sons-in-law Butch Feltz and Ted Warfield.

Ed retired after 40 years of service for General Motors. He then went on to work 22 years for the Orion Market retiring in July 2016 due to health reasons. Ed was the type of man that would help out anyone. He had deep faith in the Lord and was a member of Pine Knob Missionary Baptist Church. To know him, was to love him.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion with visitation on Monday, June 5, 2017 from 3-8 p.m. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com