Higdon, Stephen C.; 51, formerly of Lake Orion

Stephen Charles Higdon, 51, of Pontiac and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018. He was the son of Judith and Charles Higdon, of Franklin, NC.

Stephen received his associates degree from Oakland Community College and was a Master Mechanic; he worked as supervisor at Wal-Mart Automotive Department for many years. He was an avid sports fan and will be remembered as a “gentle giant”. He was a member of Oakland Avenue Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Nancy Bohn and husband Charlie of Knob Noster, Missouri and Carrie Benway and husband Anthony of Port St. Lucie, FL; several beloved nieces and nephews and many extended family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 19th in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. John Raby will officiate. Burial will be in Roper Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Justin Kolodziejczak, Bryan Higdon, Jordan Dixon, Charlie Bohn, Luke Dixon, Anthony Benway, David Higdon, Jim Higdon and George Higdon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com