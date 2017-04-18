HGTV’s Nicole Curtis visits Lake Orion this weekend to open her latest ‘Rehab Addict’ project

Nicole Curtis of HGTV’s Rehab Addict is in town this Saturday opening her latest project, a 1925 Cottage at 23 Heights Road (parking in Opa’s parking lot) to raise money for a local family.

Curtis, a 1994 Lake Orion High School graduate, grew up in Lake Orion. Her grandparents, Chet and Peg Bushman, had Bushman’s Disposal for years, and in 2015 Nicole renovated their family home in Oxford.

She will also be onsite signing copies of her New York Time’s Best selling book Better Than New.

Books are available for purchase at $25, with proceeds going to the cause.

Anyone attending should wear closed-toed shoes, as she hasn’t started renovating this project yet and there are hazardous conditions.

Entry donation is $10 per person, $5 with book purchase

The lines are usually pretty long, Curtis encourages people to bring chairs & coolers and make it a party. People must be in line by 12:30 p.m. for entry.