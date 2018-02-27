Hazelton, Gordon “Skip” Jr.; 76, of Lake Orion

Gordon “Skip” Hazelton Jr.; of Lake Orion; age 76; passed away on February 27, 2018. Skip is the loving father of Scott (Brenda) Hazelton; loving grandfather of Preston and Blake; and dear companion of Elaine Stieb. He is also survived by his aunt Patricia Cooper; and cousins, Carolyn Dumeah, Laurie Craig and Jill Dreissigaker.

At an early age Skip began boat racing and would do so competitively from 1950-1976. He was a long time member of the Lake Orion Boat Club and a 50 year member of the Lost Lake Woods Club. He loved to hunt and drink his Vodka Tonics, and was known as a Jack of all trades, master of one.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-8 p.m. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leader Dogs for the Blind. www.sparksgriffin.com.