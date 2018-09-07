Haupt, John E.; 58, formerly of Lake Orion

John E. Haupt, of Redondo Beach, California and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away August 24, 2018. He was 59-years-old.

John was born in Pontiac on November 13, 1958. He grew up in Lake Orion graduating from Lake Orion High School in 1977. He continued to live in Lake Orion until 2 years ago when he moved to California to be near his brother. He was a member of the LO American Legion. John was an avid sportsmen- enjoying hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed deep sea fishing with his brother Bob in California.

John is survived by his brother Robert, sister-in-law Donna, as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Memorial Service held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at the American Legion, 164 S Broadway Street, in downtown Lake Orion.