Harper, Mary Anne; 71, formerly of Lake Orion

Mary Anne Page Hallmark Harper; of Atlanta, Michigan and formerly of Lake Orion; passed peacefully on September 17, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was 71-years-old. Mary Anne is the beloved wife of Robert “Bob” Harper; dear mother of Donald Hallmark and Angela (Luke) Griffith; and adoring grandmother of Vincent and Paige Griffith. She is also the beloved daughter of Harold Frank Page and Marion C. Malloney Page; loving sister of Harold “Butch” Page, the late Jack Page and Patty Page (Michael) Phillips; and companion of the best dog ever, Toby.

Mary Anne was a longtime resident of Lake Orion and worked for many years at Discount Video and the American Legion before retiring to Atlanta, Michigan where she loved her life. She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Red Wings. Most of all, Mary Anne was devoted to her family and will be deeply missed.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 7 p.m. with visitation from 3-8 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family or Hospice of Michigan, would be greatly appreciated.