Happy Halloween!

Officer Ray Hammond of the Lake Orion Police Department poses with Luke Smith (left), dressed as a police officer, while Grant, Luke’s younger brother, dressed as a robber, takes to the shadows.

LOPD officers patrolled the streets during the annual Halloween Parade last Wednesday — keeping the peace but also sharing stickers, smiles and the spirit of Halloween with the kids.

Miles, 3, was Marshall, the fire prevention pup from the Paw Patrol cartoon. Miles and his dad, Nick Horvath, were part of the hundreds of kids and parents who trick-or-treated the businesses in downtown Lake Orion on Wednesday and then stopped for cider and donuts at the Children’s Park gazebo.

Please see pages 12-13 for more

Halloween photos.