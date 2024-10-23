(Featured) The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority hosted the Halloween Extravaganza in downtown Lake Orion on Wednesday, including the return of the Halloween Parade through the streets. There’s a chicken crossing the road joke in here somewhere. (Left) Being a superhero can require making tough decisions – do you go with powdered or cinnamon donuts? Photos by Joseph Goral.
