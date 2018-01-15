Granado, Louis; 75, of Lake Orion

Louis Granado; of Lake Orion; passed away on January 10, 2018 at the age of 75. Louis is the beloved husband of the late Margarate; loving father of Christina, Lisa, Francisco, Juan (Lisa), Reynaldo, Emmelina (Joseph), Joaquin, the late Louis Jr. and the late Luis (Genara); dear grandfather of Luis Jr., Roman, Amelia, Sabrina, Lola and Joseph; and brother of Guadalupe.

Louis was a hardworking employee for General Motors before retiring after 42 plus years. He enjoyed classic and western movies and spending time with extended family. Most of all, Louis was an excellent provider, loving husband and father.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, January 15, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. with Memory Sharing at 7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.