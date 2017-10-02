Goforth, Gladys M.; 93, of Lake Orion

Gladys M. Goforth; of Lake Orion; passed away at age 93. Gladys is the beloved mother of Janet (Larry) Artes; loving grandmother of Russell (Stacy) LaClair II and Timothy Artes; and dear great grandmother of Katie LaClair. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha Russell; her son, Russell LaClair; her grandson, Steven LaClair; and her siblings, Charles Russell, Lewis Russell, Jennie Cretal and Audrey Gidcumb.

Gladys retired from GM Orion and was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake Orion.

Private family services have been held. Interment Square Lake Cemetery.

Special thanks to Autumn Ridge of Clarkston and CNS Hospice.

