Recently, we were involved in an automobile accident in Lake Orion.

While everyone involved — those from EMS, the sheriff’s department and even bystanders — could not have been more compassionate and helpful, we were especially impressed by, and grateful to, the Lake Orion Police.

They went “Above and beyond the Call of Duty” to take care of us.

May God bless you, Lake Orion police.

Joe and Lanette Bullen

Oxford