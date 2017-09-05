Glaspie, Louise M.; 79, formerly of Lake Orion

Louise Millicent Glaspie, 79, of Lapeer and formerly of Lake Orion, died Saturday, September 2, 2017.

Louise was born December 20, 1937 in Pontiac to Wilfred and Eva (Karns) Grinnell. She graduated from Lake Orion High School, class of 1956. She married Robert T. Glaspie. Louise was a secretary for Oakland County for many, many years. Louise loved her kitties and her crossword puzzles.

Louise is survived by her three daughters: Brenda (Pat) Ritchie of Lapeer, Sandra Bostwick of Burton and Roberta White of Lapeer; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers: Louis (Hettie) Grinnell and Vincent Grinnell, both of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Glaspie in 1984; son-in- law, Scott Bostwick in 2017 and her parents.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home in Lapeer. Louise’s funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Muir Brothers. Pastor Drew Jolly will officiate. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery, Lake Orion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.