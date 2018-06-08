Girls Track Team finishes in 4th place at MHSAA State Meet June 2

The Lake Orion varsity girls track and field team had their best finish in school history Saturday at the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division 1 State track meet at East Kentwood High School.

With 56 teams scoring points and 147 Division 1 teams in the state, the LO Dragons took a 4th place overall, breaking four school records in the process. The top eight places in each event score points and are awarded All-State honor distinction.

Leading the way by winning the state championship in the 300m hurdles was junior Melissa Symons. Her time of 43.02 seconds was a new Lake Orion High School record. Junior Madison Eaton took 3rd in the event with a time of 43.76, as well as placing 3rd in the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.39. Symons took home a 4th place in that event, running a 14.41.

A top contender in pole vault all season, Senior Colleen Campbell had a 3rd place finish in the pole vault, with a jump of 11′ 9″.

Freshman Sophie Novak placed 6th in the 800m run, recording a 2:13.87.

In the relays, the 4×100 team of Makayla Allen, Eaton, Shantel Stanley and Symons set a new school record of 48.63 seconds, giving them a 4th place finish.

The 4x400m relay team of Eaton, Josie Arnold, Novak, and Symons placed 4th with a school record setting time of 3:57.69.

The 4x800m relay of Novak, Ciara Nolan, Allison Sherman and Arnold took a 7th place finish at 9:18.33, another new LOHS school record.

The team graduates just two of their nine All-State track athletes and have a very strong group of underclassman coming back to contribute in 2019. – S.C.