Girls lacrosse team off to a promising 2-1 start

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

The Lake Orion girls varsity lacrosse 2017 season is in full swing, having 3 games under their belt.

Their first game was against Huron Valley-Lakeland on March 24, which ended in a 9-8 loss after going into overtime.

As coach Ronnie Booth stated, “The first game is always the most difficult in terms of finding what each player’s role on the field is going to be.”

The girls turned it around and beat Oxford March 27 with a score of 19-1, and continued their winning streak on March 29 against Novi by a score of 16-10.

This year the team is comprised of 9 seniors, 9 juniors and 1 sophomore.

As for team leaders, Booth said that he finds himself saying almost every player’s name.

“We, like any other successful team, have a handful of point-scoring leaders as of three games: seniors captain Abby Barnewold, Gwyn Broadbeck, Haley Vanek; juniors Ali Lazzar and Kaitlin Cesarek.

“Defensively, our leaders are: seniors captain Rachel Warstler, McKenna Carron and junior Libby VanLear.

“While I played lacrosse at Oakland University, I was a transitional midfielder, so those players have a special place in my heart — seniors captain Ashley Maxwell, Hunter DiJanni and Kirsten Busam,” Booth said.

The girls get a little reprieve this week from game season due to spring break.

However, once break is over, the games are scheduled very closely together, with as many as 3 games per week, leaving very limited time for practice in between.

Coach Booth feels that as long as the girls work together as a team, he anticipates a very successful season.

Supporters can see the girls in action and show their support at the next game, April 12 at LOHS at 7 p.m.