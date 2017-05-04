Girls Lacrosse team losses first league game to Seaholm

The girls varsity lacrosse team had been rolling over OAA opponents, defeating West Bloomfield 14-10 on Friday at home.

However, the team lost its first league game 20-7 to Birmingham Seaholm on Monday in OAA Red division play.

The team is now 3-1 in OAA Red play and 7-3 overall.

Offensively, the dragons were led by senior Haley Vanek, scoring 3 goals. Junior Ali Lazzara added two goals, junior Sydney Baker added one goal, and senior captain Abby Barnewold added one goal and one assist. Goalie Maria Davila had 8 saves on the game.

Against West Bloomfield, junior Ali Lazarra led the scoring for the Dragons with 5 goals and one assist.

Other Dragon scorers and offensive contributors were: seniors Abby Barnewold (1 goal), Hunter DiJanni (1 goal), Haley Vanek (3 goals, 1 assist), Gwyn Broadbeck (1 goal), Ashley Maxwell (2 goals), junior Claire Wojno (1 goal, 1 assist) and sophomore Erin McGraw (1 assist).

Defensively, the dragons were led by Kirsten Busam and McKenna Carron. Goalie Maria Davila had 11 saves.

On April 26, the team hosted the Troy Colts in a league game (OAA Red) and won 18-17 in sudden victory overtime.

“This is the first varsity victory over Troy High in Lake Orion girl’s lacrosse history,” said Coach Ronnie Booth.

Offensively, the dragons were led by junior Ali Lazzara (5 goals), followed by six additional goal scorers: captain Ashley Maxwell (3 goals, 1 assist), captain Abby Barnewold (2 goals, 1 assist), Haley Vanek (1 goal, 2 assists), Gwyn Broadbeck (3 goals, 4 assists), and Hunter DiJanni added an assist. Juniors: Kaitlin Cesarek (3 goals) and Sydney Baker (1 goal).

The Dragons and the Colts were tied at 16 at the conclusion of regulation. Each team scored one goal in the first overtime period, causing sudden victory. After being fouled, Gwyn Broadbeck was awarded a free-position shot to the goal and scored the game winner.

“From the first draw until the last goal, the Dragon defense worked as a unit across the field,” Coach Ronnie Booth said.