Get to know your resources at the Orion Twp.Public Library

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

For many, the library is hailed as a hub for knowledge. The Orion Twp. Public Library prides itself in the amount of resources that are available to residents but most patrons are unaware that these services even exist.

For no charge, Orion residents are able to receive a library card at the Orion Twp. Public Library that allows them access to books, magazines, movies, music and so much more.

Aside from all of the physical resources the library has to offer, they also offer an abundance of online resources that are available to card holders from anywhere they have Internet access.

This year, the Orion Library has introduced two new resources to their online database, Creativebug and Kanopy.

Both Kanopy and Creativebug are streaming platforms that are newly available on the Orion Library website and through separate apps that can be downloaded onto smart TVs and smart phones.

Creativebug is owned by Joann Fabrics and streams art and craft classes that are taught by artists and experts. Craft videos range in skill level making it perfect for anyone looking to start a new hobby or trying to expand their abilities on a variety of topics anywhere from knitting to cricut work, even cooking.

With this addition to the online database, residents will have unlimited access to over 1,000 craft and art videos.

Orion residents will also be able to access up to four movies a month through Kanopy, a movie-streaming platform that holds more than 30,000 documentaries and films.

Movies are available for instant streaming for 72 hours, no holds and no late fees.

Both Creativebug and Kanopy are available as apps for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast and Roku.

The Orion Public Library has a plethora of other resources available online including but not limited to:

• Hoopla: Instant streaming of audiobooks, comic books, ebooks, movies, music and television shows. Patrons will receive six free checkouts per month, no late fees and no hold lists. Hoopla is also available for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire HDX.

• Overdrive: Instant streaming of ebooks and audiobooks. Patrons can check out up to 10 items at a time and all items will be returned automatically, no late fees. The Overdrive app, “Libby” is available for iOS, Android and Windows 10 plus.

• RB Digital: Unlimited instant downloading of digital magazine titles. No late fees and no waitlists. The RB Digital app is available for iOS, Android and Kindle.

• Ancestry Library Edition: Patrons will have access to a nearly full version of Ancestry.com. This however, is not available for home access and can only be utilized at the Orion Twp. Public Library.

• Mango Languages: Similar to Duolingo, Mango Languages provides patrons with a way to learn more than 50 languages. Patrons will learn using critical thinking, conversations via native speakers and culture films. Mango Languages is available for free and can be downloaded for iOS and Android.

These are just a few of the available online resources that the Orion Twp. Public Library has to offer its residents.

For a full list of available resources and to browse at your leisure please visit the Orion Twp. Public Library’s website at orionlibrary.org/resources-a-z.