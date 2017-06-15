Get ready to have a fun time at the LO Jubilee and Fireworks Festival

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

Carnival rides, games and an entertainment tent lining the streets of downtown Lake Orion can only mean one thing — it’s Lion’s Jubilee time.

June 22 at 5 p.m. marks the start of the annual Lion’s Jubilee, complete with an official ribbon-cutting by the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Flint and Broadway streets.

The carnival has rides and games for the entire family. Tickets can be purchased at the event, or, wristbands for rides are available now through June 21 at www.lakeorionlions.org for a $2 discount.

The Lake Orion United Methodist Church will host its annual pancake breakfast on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Lake Orion Lions Tent by Children’s Park.

Spectators cheers always bring in crowds for the Big Wheel Races, now in its 10th year. The Lions Club hosts the races for kids ages 3-8 in the Children’s Park parking lot. There’s no fee for the race and the club supplies the Big Wheels. The kids race against each in their age group for a chance to win a carnival ride wristband.

All Big Wheel racers must wear a bike helmet and have waiver signed by a parent before taking flight. The races are Saturday at 11 a.m. Entry forms are available on the Lions Club website.

The entertainment and refreshments tent is in the parking lot by Children’s Park, and open the same hours as the carnival. On Friday, the popular local band Scotty Doesn’t Know, begins playing at 8 p.m. On Saturday night, DJ Austin Arquette will be “spinning the platters” beginning at 8 p.m.

Barges near Pelton’s Point will launch fireworks beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday. The show will be visible from downtown as well as Green’s Park.

The LO Lions Club also offers a free shuttle service for carnival goers leaving from the intersection of Flint Street, Miller Road and Orion Road, and also from the Lake Orion School District’s Administration Building on Lapeer Street. The NOTA buses will be running from noon – 11 p.m. on Friday, and from noon – midnight on Saturday.

JoAnn VanTassel, event director of the Lions Club, stated that the Jubilee is the prime fundraiser of the Lions Club.

“The Lions provide support for the blind and visually impaired as well as children with speech and language disorders through the Beaumont’s Center for Childhood Speech and Language Disorders,” she said.

The Beaumont’s Center for Childhood Speech and Language Disorders was established to help children with speech and language disorders learn to communicate.

VanTassell wants to thank sponsors for their generous support of the event including the Gold Sponsors, DTE Energy Foundation and Converting Alternatives International.

For more information, visit the Club’s website at www.lakeorionlions.org and follow them on Facebook.