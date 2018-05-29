Gernat, Dorothy; 86, of Oxford

Dorothy Gernat; of Oxford; passed away on May 26, 2018 at the age of 86.

Dorothy is the beloved wife of the late Richard Gernat for 46 years strong. She is survived by her children, John Gernat, Donna (Chris) Hunter, Rick Gernat, George Gernat and Sue (David) Bellinger; eight grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; and her sister, Theresa Dembinski.

Dorothy was devoted to her family and adored being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved music, singing, puzzles, bowling, and even Wii bowling. Dorothy was especially fond of Christmas and spending time with family and friends during the holiday season. She brought joy and happiness to any room and will be deeply missed.

The family will gather on Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 1-7 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 5 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.

Memorial Donations may be made to Holy Cross Children’s Services, 8759 Clinton-Macon Road, Clinton, Michigan, 49236. www.sparksgriffin.com