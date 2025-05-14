Gerald Hight, 53, of Lake Orion

Gone to soon, Gerald “Jerry” Homer Hight, Age 53, May 10, 2025. Lifetime resident of Lake Orion. The son of the late Gerald “Jerry” Hight and the late Mary Goffer (nee Mary Bradshaw) and stepson of Clifford Goffar. Brother of Edward (Jucineia) Stone, Laura Amedure, Sherri Hight-Bono (Jeffery Bono), step-brother of Clifford Goffar Jr. (Linda Goffar). Uncle of Anthony Amedure, Mary-Catherine Stockdale (Matthew), Emiia Stone, Jessica Amedure, Jacob (Kelsey) Bono, William (Kaitlin) Stone and Joseph Bono. Dear friend of Michael (Kimberly) Tobin.

Jerry lived life fearlessly, loved skiing and was a ski instructor at Pine Knob for many years. He was an avid golfer and loved riding his motorcycle. He was a diehard fan of the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings. The only thing Jerry loved more was his mother, who he has now joined in heaven.

Jerry was the proud owner of GHP Painting Co., he started and maintained for many decades. Jerry was proud of the work he provided to the community.

Jerry was a member of the Lake Orion Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Jerry will be missed tremendously by his family friends.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 15 2025 at the Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Inurnment Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley.