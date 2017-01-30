Geppert, Donald D.; 77, of Oakland Twp.

Donald D. Geppert; of Oakland; age 77; passed away on January 28, 2017. Donald was the loving husband of Barbara L. Geppert (Mason) for 49 years; loving father of David, Darlene (Steven) Baker, Daniel (Rebecca), and Dennis (Kelley); and dear grandfather of Natalie Marie, Leah Pauline and Owen Donald.

Don retired from Detroit Edison after 35 years and then went on to work for the Home Depot in Auburn Hills for the past 10 years. He was a hard working man who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed supporting his children in their sporting endeavors, sharing family dinners, and making gingerbread houses and looking for sea shells with his grandchildren. Don also enjoyed fishing, camping and working with stained glass. He was a former Boy Scout Leader of Troop 301 in Detroit and was also a member of the DASV German Club.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 31st from 4-8pm, and a Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 1 p.m. The location of both events will take place at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion, Michigan. Memorial donations may be made to Season’s Hospice. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.